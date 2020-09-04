It is called “GW190521”. A black hole of unprecedented mass was detected for the first time, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, thanks to gravitational waves. This major discovery for the understanding of the universe was the subject of a CNRS press release, Wednesday September 2. “We observed the fusion of two black holes which produced a large black hole of 142 solar masses”, explains to franceinfo the physicist Marie-Anne Bizouard, researcher at the CNRS, at the Observatory of the Côte d’Azur Artémis. “It’s a surprise”, comments this member of the collaboration between Ligo and Virgo, the two scientific instruments that made it possible to detect this unique object.

“What we are observing are the gravitational waves that were emitted at the time of the fusion, which propagated in space until coming to Earth”, relates the specialist. She adds that the researchers observed in real time, on May 21, 2019, “that moment when the gravitational wave crossed the Earth”. “This moment, it lasts a fraction of a second. In this case, for this black hole, it lasted a tenth of a second“, she underlines. She specifies: “The bigger the black hole, the shorter the signal in our detectors.”

Marie-Anne Bizouard explains that the discovery of GW190521 is important, because the models did not predict the existence of so-called intermediate mass black holes, that is to say between a hundred and a few thousand solar masses. According to her, this suggests a possible larger population of similar objects.

The researcher recalls that scientists have known about black holes of a few solar masses for a long time, that the existence of black holes of 30 to 40 solar masses was proven in 2015, and that supermassive black holes (which make millions, even billions, of solar masses, and which lie at the center of galaxies) have also been known for many years. The goal now is, according to her, to observe more black holes of intermediate mass, to better understand their entire population.

“As they are very distant, we must also improve the sensitivity of our devices, she anticipates, because the further we go, the more we explore a large volume of universe, and the more we increase the probability of observing a signal of this type. ” This discovery is a “important step”, judge Marie-Anne Bizouard, because it stimulates research. She “asks lots of questions, probably more than answers. It opens up possibilities, a lot of possibilities, and we will continue the adventure because it is not over.”