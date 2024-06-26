Video | An entire detached house plunged into the river in front of the eyes of local residents in Minnesota

Video|A video provided by the news agency Reuters shows the event.

The powerful ones soil weakened by floods gave out from under a single-family house and collapsed the entire building into the river in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, USA, on Tuesday. A video provided by the news agency Reuters shows the event, which local residents watched from the sidelines.

No one was reportedly injured.

According to Reuters, local authorities have expressed concern about the condition of the more than hundred-year-old Rapida dam near the building. The dam is in danger of being damaged because a lot of soil has accumulated on its walls due to floods.