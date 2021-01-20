Yes, you read that right. A goal from a goal kick. It happened in England’s fourth division, the Football League Two. The match between Cheltenham and Newport County it ended in a 1-1 draw, and thanks to an incredible goal.

Tom king, Newport goalkeeper, served from his small area in the 12th minute of the first half, when the game was still closed. And without anyone being able to do anything, the ball traveled almost 100 meters to the rival area, where he stung ahead of Griffiths and got into.

Thanks to his power, and a help from the wind, this 25-year-old goalkeeper went down in history, adding to the few goals made in this way. Amazing!