The protagonist of ‘A Star Is Born’, Lady Gagaappeared at the Oscar Awards ceremony held by the Academy, upon arrival, he taught why in each of his public appearances he becomes a trend on social networks, and this time at the gala he left everyone touched with a thoughtful gesture with a photographer.

Lady Gaga, when parading through the Champagne-colored carpet of the 95th edition of the awards held in California, United States, did not give anything to talk about only because of her makeup and accessories, because when she saw that a photographer fell, he went to help him without hesitation.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known in the artistic world as Lady Gaga, went viral, after walking with that style, elegance and glamor that characterizes her, the photographers present tried to find their best angle to have a cover image, but one of the attendees tripped so the star went to help him.

Therefore, Lady Gaga stood out with the empathetic moment she had, since before the crowd of paparazzi one accidentally fell, when the artist noticed, she ran to his rescue, until he was advised that he was fine.

The 36-year-old American singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, actress, activist and fashion designer moved at the ceremony by performing the nominated song “Hold My Hand” from the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The famous woman born on March 28, 1986 in Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States, was allegedly not going to appear, as had been announced on March 8, the producer of the ceremony, Glenn Weiss, for which reason, when affirming his performance, everyone present was looking forward to his show, since his voice is unmatched, even more so his shows.