Video | An annual sauna marathon was run in Estonia

Winter sports events in the well-known Otepää municipality of a couple of thousand inhabitants in southern Estonia, the annual sauna marathon was run on Saturday, February 3. Around a thousand sauna lovers from fifteen different countries participated in the playful marathon, reports news agency Reuters.

In the municipality of Otepää in southern Estonia, the annual sauna marathon was run on Saturday, February 3.

In the sauna marathon teams of four headed to different saunas, each of which had a sauna for three minutes. You got bonus points for soaking in hot tubs and cold plunge pools.

According to Reuters, there were eighteen different saunas along the marathon. The most special saunas were the one made in an old tram and the one lifted into the air by a crane.

According to the organizer of the event, Ago Arro, togetherness, costumes and partying are also essential in the competition.

