Sunday, February 4, 2024
Video | An annual sauna marathon was run in Estonia

February 4, 2024
Video | An annual sauna marathon was run in Estonia

According to the organizer of the event, costumes and partying are also essential in the competition.

Winter sports events in the well-known Otepää municipality of a couple of thousand inhabitants in southern Estonia, the annual sauna marathon was run on Saturday, February 3. Around a thousand sauna lovers from fifteen different countries participated in the playful marathon, reports news agency Reuters.

In the municipality of Otepää in southern Estonia, the annual sauna marathon was run on Saturday, February 3. Picture: JANIS LAIZANS

In the sauna marathon teams of four headed to different saunas, each of which had a sauna for three minutes. You got bonus points for soaking in hot tubs and cold plunge pools.

According to Reuters, there were eighteen different saunas along the marathon. The most special saunas were the one made in an old tram and the one lifted into the air by a crane.

According to the organizer of the event, Ago Arro, togetherness, costumes and partying are also essential in the competition.

According to the organizer, togetherness and costumes are also an essential part of the competition. Picture: JANIS LAIZANS

The men took a sauna in an old tram sauna, which was one of the eighteen saunas in the marathon. Picture: JANIS LAIZANS

