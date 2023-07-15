A video was shared on Twitter on July 11, in which a strange event was recorded that left a person injured.

This security camera located on a road in the Municipality of Ciudad Vieja, in Sacatepéquez, Guatemala cHe caught a motorcyclist having an accident, then losing control of his vehicle and colliding violently with a tree on the side of the road.

This incident took place on July 9 and has gone viral because, seconds before the accident, a strange white human-shaped shadow can be seen walking on the road, right at the place where the motorcyclist loses control.

Thus, the video includes an explanation that highlights that the cameras are designed to avoid capturing light reflections, even when they are intense. This leaves in the air the idea that the observed phenomenon cannot be a physical explanation of the accident.

Here is the video in question:

On social networks, some people say that it is a paranormal event, suggesting that some entity would have intervened to make the motorcyclist lose control.

Others argue that the alleged ghost was trying to prevent the accident, saying that he is a guardian angel. Finally, many maintain that everything has a logical explanation.

