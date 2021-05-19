It’s 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in the city of Pensacola (USA). A girl waits for the bus to go to school at the intersection of Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. Suddenly A white Dodge Journey van passes by the place and the little girl is surprised to see it go by, perhaps he senses that something bad is about to happen.

Many cars passed by, but for some reason the girl – who was playing in the grass while she waited – looked up when she saw that large vehicle pass by that corner. A minute passed and the truck returned to the scene. This time he slowed down and stopped a few meters from where the little girl was.

She looked back at the truck and went into a state of alert. She saw the man come towards her and He gathered his things and started running. It was neither more nor less than an attempted kidnapping. The girl ran as fast as she could but he caught her, took her in his arms and began to drag her toward the truck.

Video: the girl who managed to escape from a man who wanted to kidnap her The 11-year-old struggled to escape the man’s arms.

She reacted in the best way. He began to fight, he did not resign himself and he moved with all his might until the kidnapper lost his balance and they both fell to the ground. Seeing that the movements were drawing too much attention and that he could be discovered, the man left the girl and ran to his truck to escape the scene.

The girl was narrowly saved, but the scene had been recorded in the security cameras of the place. This same Tuesday, May 18, in which the events occurred, from the Facebook account of the Sheriff’s office They shared the video and asked for information about the attacker.

The man passed by the place and saw that the girl was alone at the bus stop. Photo: Video capture.

“As you can see in this video, a Hispanic man exits the vehicle armed with a knife. The suspect later caught the little girl and a dispute broke out. She was able to fight and free herself from the suspect’s arms. Now she is safe and with her family, “reported the authorities when sharing the images on social networks.

And later they spread the request for information about the incident and the attacker. Hours later he was identified as 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga and after an impressive operation that involved about 50 agents, they managed to capture him.

He left and soon returned. Photo: Video capture.

Freshly painted bumper

The man was in a house on Betty Road and agents found the white Dodge Journey, which the man is suspected of driving, at the entrance of the house. Although the chrome front bumper had been freshly painted black.

On the same Tuesday night, at a press conference, the authorities reported that Stanga was arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 years of age, in addition to aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Sheriff Chip Simmons told the press conference that Stanga has a history of sex crimes, including sexual crimes against children. The department is also working with its partners to determine if something similar could have happened earlier.

He came back and tried to catch her. Photo: Video capture.

“Fight and never give up”



Stanga, whom Simmons referred to as an “animal”, he was detained some eight hours after the attempted abduction.

“I can’t help but think that this could have ended very differently if this 11-year-old victim hadn’t thought about fighting., fight and never give up. This could have ended terribly, “Simmons said.

“Why else? Do you think this man stopped his truck and tried to pick her up and take her to that truck? It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, they weren’t good “, added.

She struggled and managed to free herself from the man, who fell to the ground and then escaped. Photo: Video capture.

In addition, he said that the victim confessed to the authorities that the same man had approached her about two weeks ago at the bus stop and made her feel uncomfortable. The girl told her mother and school officials about this episode and her mother accompanied her to the bus stop the next few days.

Just Tuesday had been the first day, since that initial incident, in which her mother did not go with her to the bus stop.

The youngest has some scratches and mental trauma from the ordeal, but Simmons said she is working on it with her mother. He urged parents and teachers to talk with their children about safety at bus stops.