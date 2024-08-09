Ciudad Juarez.- At around 12:40 p.m. and amid a crowd of hundreds of people waiting for him, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived at the new Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Social Security Institute on this border.

He arrived aboard a van, in the seat behind the driver, with the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, next to him.

The president did not answer questions and only signed books and shook hands when supporters were able to approach him.