Ciudad Juarez.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador concluded his tour of the new Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) this afternoon.

The visit to the facility located on Vicente Guerrero Avenue – for which the media was not allowed – lasted just over an hour and the president was accompanied by the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum; Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and, according to reports, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo.

Both upon arrival and departure, hundreds of supporters surrounded the Suburban in which the head of the Executive was traveling, trying to get close enough to shake his hand, give him a document or have him sign a copy of his latest book.

López Obrador did not respond to questions from this media outlet.