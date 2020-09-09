What goes on in the brains of screen addicts? Can excessive digital consumption change its structure? Thirteen years after the creation of the first iPhone, researchers are just beginning to work on these questions. To answer this, the US government is funding the largest study ever conducted on the effects of screens on the brains of young people. Eleven thousand children will be followed between their 9 years and their 19 years. Twenty-two research centers are mobilized throughout the territory of the United States.

Accelerated aging of the cortex?

At the Brain Research Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, neurologists Florence Breslin and Martin Paulus are just beginning their research. They want to be careful with their conclusions. But their first discovery is explosive: in children who use screens a lot, the cortex would age faster.

Behavioral problems?

The cortex is this cerebral area that governs language, memory and even consciousness. As one gets older, its volume decreases – a perfectly normal process. What this study has uncovered, says Martin Paulus, “is that the use of screens in children accelerates this reduction in the cortex – and in particular the use of social networks.

This process is often accompanied, continues the researcher, by behavioral problems (exuberance, aggressiveness, temperament “explosive”). But that’s not all.

Less developed cognitive faculties?

Martin Paulus and Florence Breslin wanted to measure the consequences of this reduction in the cortex. They gave the children tests of language, memory or logic. With all this data, researchers were able to assess children’s learning abilities. And their first results seem worrying.

“What we discovered, exhibits Martin Paulus, is that the children who use screens the most, and who therefore also have a greater reduction of the cortex, also have less developed cognitive faculties than those who use little screens. “

This vast study should continue until 2027. The United States has invested 265 million euros in it to try to unravel the mysteries of our addiction to screens, and better understand its dangers.

Extract from “The digital drug addicts”, a report to see in “Special Envoy” on September 10, 2020.

