toAmérica was saved, in the last play of the match, from a bitter return to Pascual Guerrero, where they had not played a League match for 163 days. Fortaleza stood up to him and made him suffer, but Duván Vergara managed to score the final 1-1 in the last action of the game.

In a very short game, there were many things to analyze in the last half hour, counting the replacement time.

At 70 minutes, Nicolás Rodríguez scored for the visitor, after taking advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Joel Graterol, after an action by Adrián Parra in which he beat the two center backs of América by force before kicking into the goal.

All the plays that the VAR reviewed in America vs. Strength

Then, there were many actions discussed in the areas. The referee, Alejandro Moncada, gave three penalties, but the VAR gave him two backs. The first remained: there was an infringement by the Fortaleza goalkeeper, Juan Diego Castillo, against Luis Felipe Gómez.

Duván Vergara had the option to equalize the match in the 83rd minute, but his charge, without much force, allowed Castillo to vindicate his mistake and maintain Fortaleza’s advantage.

Almost immediately after the visiting goalkeeper’s save, Moncada gave a second penalty for América, for an alleged foul by Hayen Palacios on Rodrigo Holgado. The VAR called the center back to show him that there was no infraction and Fortaleza overcame the first warning.

Then, in the third minute of a very long replacement, Moncada once again pointed out the white spot, this time, in the other area: there was a foul by Éder Álvarez Balanta on Santiago Córdoba, but again, the video arbitration reversed: before there was a grab of the attacker’s shirt.

America went desperate and Fortaleza got the ball out of its area as best it could. Until in the eleventh minute of replacement, Duván Vergara retaliated and saved a point for his team with a diagonal inward and a shot from outside the area, at ground level, so that all of Pascual Guerrero let out a cry of relief.

