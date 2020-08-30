The return to government is very busy. First, there is that of children and teachers returning to school, while the coronavirus epidemic is on the rise. “A major moment” for Amélie de Montchalin. The Minister of Transformation and Civil Service assures him, the government “got ready”. The same applies, according to her, to all civil servants who will all have a “protection to standards”.

In addition, the government will present its economic stimulus plan on Thursday, September 3. “Public officials are all, today, agents of the recovery”, says Amélie de Montchalin. The Minister’s roadmap? “Putting public action back where the French live”. Amélie de Montchalin wants to focus on “local services”. “We will simplify procedures, we will give public officials effective working tools”, she announces.

The government of Jean Castex plans to install “sub-prefects for transformation and revival” in all regions, at the beginning of 2021, specifies the minister. These sub-prefects will be “in the field” for “trace” malfunctions. “They will be responsible for ensuring that when we decide something in Paris, something happens on the ground”, says the Minister of Transformation and Public Service, “their role is to tell us what to unlock”. Amélie de Montchalin repeats the slogan, the government’s objective: the transformation of the country.