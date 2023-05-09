Continue on automatic. Until something goes wrong…

Entering a parking garage. Take the ticket and then drive on. If you do this often, it becomes a kind of automatic action. But be patient and always wait for the barrier to actually go up. It is, after all, technology.

And that means that the barrier can refuse. As is the case here. However, the driver does not wait and crashes into the barrier. A silly damage, captured by the dashcam.

