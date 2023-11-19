Video | Almost 700 Teslas gathered in Espoo to flash their lights in unison

Hundreds of Teslas flashed their lights simultaneously to the beat of Darude’s Sandstorm.

Saturday evening brought Finland a new world record. Hundreds of Teslas gathered for a light show, where lights flashed simultaneously to the beat of the music.

The chairman of Tesla Club Finland, which organized the event Kirsi Immonen according to the event, 687 Teslas were present. This broke the previous record made in Germany, where there were 255 cars.

“Unbelievable feeling! I am very happy and grateful”, commented Immonen.

According to Immonen, the event, which was carried out as a contract job, took hundreds of working hours during the last month. The bet was huge.

“Everything went well. People were in a good mood and the atmosphere was comparable to the World Cup atmosphere.”

Teslas gathered in Espoo at the Vermo race track parking lot. According to pictures sent by readers, the traffic in the vicinity was sometimes badly congested.

Been there Tomi Hukkalainen said that the cars completely blocked Perkkaantie from other traffic. According to the reader, the intersections were also blocked in some places.

See also Comment | Egoism and cockiness - the Ukraine data leak is a picture of the internet culture of our time Almost 700 Teslas caused a traffic jam near Vermo on Saturday evening.

According to Immonen, preparations were made for the traffic jams and they were cleared quite quickly. However, the traffic jam caused a slight delay in the start of the light show. We were able to start at 19:55.

“The ship was about ten minutes late, so it was a pretty moderate delay.”

The event made possible by the feature of newer Teslas, with which you can schedule a light show that flashes to the rhythm of the music. The feature is found in Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X models.

For Vermo’s event, instructions were sent to the drivers via e-mail, according to which everyone installed a music track in their car from a memory stick. Daruden was chosen as the song Sandstorm.

After that, the light show was timed to coincide with the other cars. Music plays from car speakers.

According to Immonen, the memory sticks needed came from the UK from a local Tesla light show enthusiast From Simon Pollock.

“Pollock made 66 different versions of the show that allowed the lights to flash simultaneously. It took him at least 50 hours to work.”

In the show, the cars were divided into rows. Each row had its own version of the light show.

“Finland has never seen anything like this on this scale before.”