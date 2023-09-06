Video | Almost 1,900-year-old swords were found in a desert cave in Israel

The bladed weapons hidden in the cave have been exceptionally well preserved.

Israelis archaeologists have found several weapons from the time of the Roman Empire in a cave located in the Judean desert, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others.

Four Roman swords and a spear are estimated to be nearly 1,900 years old. According to archaeologists, the ancient weapons were used during the Bar Kokhba rebellion against the Roman Empire between 132 and 135. The bloody uprising ended with the defeat of the Jews of Palestine and the forced relocation of the majority to other regions of the empire.

“Discovery is unique and important, unprecedented in Israel,” says the director of the Israel Antiquities Agency I deny Klein for journalists.

The weapons were perhaps obtained as spoils of war from Roman soldiers. They may have been hidden in the cave to be used in future battles.

Huotri that is, the weapons placed in the storage covers were found in June between the stalactites of the cave. The iron blades, scabbards and handles of well-preserved weapons are exceptionally intact for their age.

The exact location of the discovery has not been made public, but according to archaeologists, it is located near the Ein Gedi nature reserve.

