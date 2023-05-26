A video has generated great commotion on social networks, showing the moment in which an alleged thief begs not to burn the motorcycle he was using to work”. The events occurred in a commercial establishment in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, where the community decided to take justice into their own hands.

The incident was captured by a citizen who shared the video on social networks, generating an avalanche of reactions. In the images you can see the individual with injuries to his face, held by a group of people who beat him in response to his criminal act.

The tension increases when the fire begins to engulf the motorcycle, and the alleged thiefbetween blows and despair, ask those present to put out the fire. Despite the presence of an officer from the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, the attacks continue without his being able to intervene.

In the middle of the scene, a woman who identifies herself as the owner of the affected establishment confronts the suspect, who interrupts the woman to ask that they put out the fire on the motorcycle. These words provoke the anger of those present, who redouble the intensity of the blows in a kind of “palotherapy” as they call the action.

The community, tired of the constant robberies in the area, has expressed its frustration and requests greater support and patrols from the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police.

VIDEO: Alleged thief asks not to burn his “work” motorcycle