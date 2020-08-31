“No one respects women more than Donald Trump“, declared the American president on December 20, 2015. On several occasions, the head of state used a surprising rhetoric in front of the cameras. In 2019, he also argued:”No one is more transparent than me. “More recently still, on August 21, 2020, Donald Trump highlighted his commitment to the black community:”No one has done more for the black community than the Latin American community than us. Nobody, nobody. “

Such rhetoric, however, is not unusual for Donald Trump. He uses it to bring up various subjects.