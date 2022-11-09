Due to the power of social networks some songs become viral, such is the case of the song “It doesn’t go away”, interpreted by Border Group, which reached all Mexicans after Don Elmera citizen of chihuahua was caught dancing to this song.

After the success that this has had, recently a parody of this song has gone viral, for talking about the kilos that some men gain after starting a beautiful relationship.

The video titled “Todos panzones” was shared by a TikTok user of Latin origin identified as Aguayo Luits, who showed how one of his friends parodied the famous song.

“It was so easy to get fat and difficult to lose weight, and although you signed me up for the gym I escaped to lunch, it makes me angry that they call me fat”, you can hear how the man sings during the meeting.

It was due to the viralization of this version of the song, which is originally performed by the pop group Morat, that hundreds of users were amazed and reacted with great humor.

“This should be an anthem, we demand this full song, this version is better”were some of the comments from Internet users.