Mexico City.- After several weeks of legal proceedings, voice actor Alfonso Obregón Inclán, known for voicing the character of Shrek in Spanish, was released after being arrested for alleged sexual abuse.

The actor himself announced the news on his official Instagram account, where he uploaded a video addressing his emotional and mental state after leaving prison, and in which he thanked the public for their unconditional support.

“This video is to tell you that I’m fine, I’m at home, with my loved ones, with my family. Thank you to my great friends, my colleagues, who were there, who are still there,” the actor said in the clip, posted on Monday on his social media profile. “Thank you to all the fans, followers and everyone who cared and was there during all of this (his legal process). I’m fine, I’m healthy, I’m safe, and I want to wish everyone the best. Blessings, always.”

On August 9, Alfonso was arrested inside the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), in Terminal 1, and was transferred to the Northern Men’s Preventive Prison, according to a file from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

Shortly after, the voice actor faced a second accusation of alleged sexual abuse of a student, this time for a case that occurred on February 9, 2023. Investigative police from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the second arrest warrant at the Northern Men’s Preventive Prison, where Alfonso, 64, was already located. Obregón, who has voiced animated characters such as Bugs Bunny in Spanish; Marty, from Madagascar; Ren Höek, in The Ren and Stimpy Show; Bob, in ReBoot, and Kakashi Hatake, from Naruto, did not give further details of his release in the video he uploaded to social media, which in less than two hours surpassed five thousand likes.