We tried the new one Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Q4 or the 280 horsepower Plug-In Hybrid version, an SUV that we also put to the test on the track to test its dynamic qualities.

Here is the video of the road test of theAlfa Romeo Tonale; the new Hybrid SUV with all-wheel drive, the Q4 differs from the other versions by the presence of the new Elettrobiscione on the glass of the driver’s side window which identifies the point where the 7.4 kw charging socket is located. The traction battery has a capacity of 15.5 kWh, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 180 HP 1.3 turbo internal combustion engine combined with a electric motor 90 kW rear and a 33 kW front one for a total power of 280 horsepower. Watch the review with the complete road and track test of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Q4.

Video Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Q4 tests driving impressions on the SUV plug-in hybrid track test

