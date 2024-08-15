ANDNorwegian player Alexander Sorloth, a new signing for Atlético de Madrid from Villarreal, surprised everyone with his mascot at his presentation with the Madrid team.

She arrived at the event with her dog, a white puppy that caught everyone’s attention, and she posed with him in one hand and the shirt of her new club in the other.

The footballer confessed that he is very “happy” to come to the Colchonero team to play with “the best players.”

“I like to play with the best players, that’s why I wanted to come to Atlético. I feel very good, I’m happy with this moment in my career and I hope to have many good moments in this stadium with the fans,” said the striker, during his official presentation as a player for the Madrid team.

The details of his signing: ‘Atlético is one of the best teams in the world’

He has signed a contract for the next four seasons for a fixed 32 million plus 10 million in variables, according to figures revealed by both clubs.

The 28-year-old striker acknowledged that his first days as a red-and-white player have been “very good”, and stressed that he only thinks about “playing with his teammates and scoring lots of goals.”

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth, from Villarreal and one of three signings closed by the red-and-white club, during his presentation at the Civitas Metropolitano.

“I spoke to Diego Pablo Simeone a couple of times before coming and he could only say good things, he really wanted to be at the club,” he said.

“I was very close, they beat me on the last matchday, there were injuries and it wasn’t the end of the season I dreamed of, but it’s a clean slate, the important thing is to help the team,” said Sorloth, who “hasn’t set a goal figure” for this season, but rather wants to “help the team and then the goals and assists will come.”

That’s what I like, that it’s difficult to talk to your teammates and with this atmosphere it’s more special to score goals.

On the atmosphere at the Metropolitano, he said that “the noise is incredible.” “That’s what I like, that it’s difficult to talk to your teammates and with this atmosphere it’s more special to score goals,” he added.

“I put the pressure on myself. We can talk about numbers, but the pressure I put on myself is higher and that’s what’s important.”considered the weight of wearing the legendary number ‘9’ of Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, David Villa…

“Atlético is one of the best teams in the world. I told my agent and my family before coming to Spain that I hoped to score enough goals to be able to play for Atlético. I always dreamed of playing for Atlético and when the door opened I didn’t think twice,” he concluded.

