Mexico City.- Álex Lora said he was excited and honored that Metallica surprised their thousands of fans with “ADO”, one of El Tri’s classics, at the American band’s third concert at the GNP Stadium as part of their M72 World Tour .

The moment was starred by bassist Robert Trujillo, who, proud of his Mexican roots, paid tribute to national rock, captured on video by fans, who quickly turned it into a trend on social networks.

“It’s something very cool for me because it feels very cool to catch the race with my songs. I have invented them to catch the race and for others to do it is an honor and a privilege,” Lora said in an interview. It will be in February of next year, and in the same building in Iztacalco, where the band that created hits like “Las Piedras Rodantes” and “Triste Canción” will celebrate its 55-year career.

“The kids know my songs better than me, it’s something we’ll see in February. They catch on with songs that I invented 50 years ago, they hear them and think that I invented them 15 days ago, we are very excited,” continued the vocalist and founder .

Now, Lora will debut as Herod alongside Erik Rubín, Benny Ibarra and Ximena Sariñana in Jesus Christ Superstar, a rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, which will be in theaters from October 4 to November 3 at the Centro Cultural Teatro 1. Ibarra will debut in the staging as Jesús and Sariñana as María Magdalena, a role that she will alternate with María León, while Rubín will repeat the character of Judas. “I came from making films and series and this has been a process of letting go and knowing that in the theater you have to act for the person in the last seat, it is a challenge. It has been a lot of reconnecting with the body because the theater is very Physically, I don’t feel 100%, but it will get stronger with each pass,” Sariñana shared. Produced by Alejandro Gou and directed by Nick Evans, the play focuses on the last seven days of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, beginning with the preparations for his arrival in Jerusalem and ending with the crucifixion. “It is a very important moment in my life and my career. It is a moving story at a time when the world is divided, it is afraid and it exalts me to be this Jesus Christ. “It is a character that I discover every day and deeper and deeper, I greatly respect the vision that he is a very human Jesus, who manages to change the world, who reveals himself to the system. A story that repeats itself to this day,” Ibarra highlighted.