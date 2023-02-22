Aleida Nunez He did not want to show his discontent with Aylín Mujica and in fact confessed that he did feel betrayed by her, because as you already know, he had the opportunity to be saved by the blonde, but he did not, so he was direct to the nomination.

It was in the forum of La Casa de Los Famosos, where Aleida Núñez confessed that she felt offended and betrayed by the cuban actress with whom she took the day one that she entered the reality show, which caused a total stir, since it was she herself who sent her to direct elimination.

Although many say that Aylín Mujica made a good strategy, others agreed that the host made a good strategy, while others went against her and supported the Mexican actress.

For those who don’t know, first the former host of Suelta la Sopa took away what for many was a privilege that only the Grupero King deserved, but she took it off to give it to the pretty brunette and went up to the suite where they shared together.

But that was not all, because the Cuban had another privilege and it was to save one of her colleagues from the nomination, among them was Rey Grupero and her friend, but far from deciding on the singer, she chose the influencer.