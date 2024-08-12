Serial killers and gangsters like Al Capone ended up in Alcatraz, considered the highest security prison of the time. The prison, known as ‘The Rock’, was opened in August 1934 and for 29 years housed some 1,500 prisoners who lived in “terrible conditions” of isolation, as Sam Houston University criminal justice professor Mitchel Rothden explains in the video accompanying this news item.

Despite gaining a reputation for being impenetrable, Alcatraz prison is known for the famous escape attempts carried out by several of its inmates. Three prisoners succeeded, although it is not proven that they crossed the icy Pacific waters surrounding the island and arrived alive at the coast of San Francisco. A mystery that fuels the legend surrounding this prison, which has become a tourist attraction, receiving around one and a half million visitors a year.