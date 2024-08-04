It was not to be. Carlos Alcaraz says goodbye to the possibility of returning to Spain with a gold medal after the Serbian won 7-6(3) and 7-6(2). “I leave with my head held high knowing that I have given everything and left my soul for Spain,” said the Murcian in a video published by the Spanish Olympic Committee.

With his silver medal, Alcaraz has achieved the seventh Olympic distinction for the Spanish delegation and the second for Spanish tennis. The tennis player has assured that he will continue working and has expressed his conviction that his “time will come”.