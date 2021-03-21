A wave of rats put Australia on alert, raising fears that a rare infectious disease in all the country.

The curious phenomenon was recorded in the eastern and rural area of ​​the Australian territory. Pictures showed entire cities invaded by rodents. According to the British newspaper Express online, at least three people suffered bites.

Experts linked the invasion to summer rains, which this year were unusually heavy across eastern Australia after years of drought. In addition, they warn that the phenomenon it will only get worse.

The images of the invasion of rats in New South Wales, one of the regions most affected by the curious phenomenon.

The fears were echoed by farmers in New South Wales, who noted “a drastic increase” of the rodent population, which were found in swarms in grain silos, houses and haystacks.

There is also alarm by the drinking water safety, with signs – points out the same source – of rat skeletons that end up in the tanks.

Source: Ansa