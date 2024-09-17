David Ospina continues a streak of very bad luck with injuries. This Monday, the goalkeeper, The player with the most games played in the entire history of the Colombian National Team, was injured again, this time in the first leg of the round of 16 of the BetPlay Cup between Alianza and Atlético Nacional.

The game, at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium in Valledupar, ended in a 1-1 draw. Alfredo Morelos had given Nacional the lead in the 35th minute.

The home team equalised with a penalty goal by Isaac Camargo, in the 83rd minute, after a serious error by referee Luis Matorel, who awarded a non-existent penalty for an alleged foul by Andrés Felipe Román on Andrés Rentería. In addition, there was an offside in the previous play. It should be remembered that in these stages of the Cup there is no VAR.

After Camargo’s charge, Ospina immediately asked for a change and went straight to the visiting locker room at the Valledupar stadium. Harlen Castillo came in to replace him.

Ospina’s second injury since his return to Atlético Nacional

Ospina reappeared this Monday after 42 days. On August 5, Ospina was unable to finish the match in which Nacional tied 1-1 against Águilas Doradas at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. That day he suffered a sprained right elbow.

That injury kept Ospina out of the Colombian national team’s squad for the qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina. It should be remembered that the Antioquian was part of the squad that reached the Copa América final.

The historic goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team has only been able to play three matches with Nacional, where he returned after his time at Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, where he suffered a serious injury that kept him off the field for 336 days.

The Antioquian goalkeeper suffered a fracture of his right elbow on January 14, 2023, in a match against Al-Shabab. He returned on December 16, in the friendly match between Colombia and Mexico.

