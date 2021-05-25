The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hamli, confirmed that the ministry decided to cancel the renewal of the permit to operate “Tawafuq” service centers, which are concerned with receiving, discussing and settling complaints from both parties in the private sector, after the end of their employment contracts, within the framework of the governmental procedures package for dealing with Current economic conditions.

In response to a parliamentary question, the member of the Federal National Council, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, directed the minister regarding the reasons for canceling Tawafuq service centers, the minister stressed that the ministry had informed the center owners, within the legal period, of its unwillingness to renew contracts, noting that the ministry The implementation of a plan to re-employ citizens who used to work in centers in other service agencies and centers, as they were directed to register in the ministry’s Emiratisation portal, according to the procedures followed for citizens looking for work, then it directly provided job opportunities for those with specialized professions, and they are being monitored and coordinated with Other service centers, to appoint them as a customer happiness consultant (data entry), according to their previous job title.

During the session, the minister renewed the ministry’s constant keenness to protect the rights of suppliers and optimal fulfillment of its obligations, and affirmed its keenness to provide the best job opportunities for citizens in accordance with their qualifications.

Since May 2018, Tawafuq centers have provided services for receiving and examining labor complaints. Its main task is to seek an amicable settlement between the two parties to the labor dispute, and it is not considered a final decision-making body on the incoming disputes, but it submits recommendations regarding them to the Ministry for approval.





