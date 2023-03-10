Citizens who own small and medium projects confirmed that the state provided the means for success for the growth of investment projects, until they became competitive. And they called for more events and initiatives that bring them together in one place, to highlight their products.

And they told «Emirates Today» during their participation in the first session of the “Al-Fareej Festival” event, which was held by the “Furjan Dubai” initiative in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality in Mushrif Park, yesterday, Thursday, under the slogan “Between the Ghaf”, which will last until the 19th of this month, The festival gave them the opportunity to communicate with members of the community, and to display their products and projects.

Sultan Al-Nuaimi said that although he studied engineering at the Higher College of Technology, he decided to enter the labor market early and learn the basics of investment through a small project to provide warm drinks, stressing that entering the field of investment in the country requires nothing but desire and a good idea, as the state provides all Ways of support that ensure the success of these projects.

Citizen Ghaya Al-Muhairi pointed out that Emirati projects need periodic activities to reach consumers and shed light on them, such as the “Al-Furjan Festival”, stressing that the “clothing shop” project in which she and her friend are participating has found a lot of government support since its inception.

Citizen Salama Abdullah Al Shaybah confirmed that “the investment climate in the country in general is encouraging and suitable for many disciplines and fields,” calling on citizens wishing to invest and establish their own projects to take the initiative and start immediately, especially since most of the projects have met with great success.

Citizen Mohammed Al-Rashidi said that the investment climate is full of opportunities waiting for those who take the initiative and seize them. He said that the Al-Furjan Festival enabled them to spread more widely and reach a large segment of society. In turn, the founder and general manager of “Furjan Dubai”, Alia Al-Shamlan, said that the festival has achieved great success since its first day, and received a large presence from the various residents of Al-Furjan, stressing that the initiative was keen to provide a family atmosphere full of activities and entertainment programs.

The festival seeks to strengthen the bonds of community cohesion between the neighbors in the various neighborhoods of Dubai through a number of various activities that suit all family members, achieve rapprochement and convergence, and provide an atmosphere that contributes to strengthening the bonds of community cohesion among the people of the Emirate of Dubai. The festival receives members of the community from 4:00 pm until 11:30 pm, until the 19th of this month, in a social, recreational and heritage atmosphere, in which the people of one freej converge in a number of events and activities.

Al-Shamlan said that the Al-Furjan Festival comes within the framework of the initiative’s endeavor to consolidate community cohesion and elements of national identity and support talents and entrepreneurs within the residential neighborhoods of Dubai, with the aim of enhancing social and family cohesion and cohesion. She pointed out that the festival sheds light on successful Emirati projects, and at the same time it is full of creative personalities in each frij in various fields to present stories inspired by the authentic values ​​of Frij that depend on building a sustainable relationship between neighbors in the Emirate of Dubai.

The choice of the slogan “Between the Ghaf” and the organization of the festival in its first edition in the Mishref National Park embodies the keenness to mix the past and the present, as the park is characterized by its extensive containment of the Ghaf trees, which are considered one of the authentic national trees in the Emirates, as they are a symbol of steadfastness and coexistence in the desert. The activities of the participating projects vary between traditional Emirati food and handicrafts, such as the manufacture of perfumes and incense, and heritage activities that seek to revive the folklore and preserve the heritage of the ancestors in a framework linking the past and the present, so that the festival becomes a meeting place for the Emirati family.

The festival reveals the creativity of the participants in the field of cooking, and their tireless work to highlight their skills and craftsmanship in preparing dishes that vary between local and Arabic recipes, as well as international ones, through the cooking challenge event, in which the people of Al-Fareej display different tastes and flavors. It also witnesses photography competitions, where participants compete to show the true picture of life in Al-Fareej inside Dubai, which contributes to supporting the artistic and cultural movement, preserving and documenting heritage, and presenting it to the recipient by various modern technical means.

It provides an opportunity for real talents in the world of singing and playing music to showcase their talents to the festival audience through musical evenings that evoke the heritage of authentic singing.