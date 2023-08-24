On social media platforms, many Sudanese users shared videos of Al-Burhan, which they said were inside the Wadi Sayedna military base, north of Omdurman.

Al-Burhan said, directing his speech to a group of soldiers, “We are fighting, not for a side or a group. I am here conveying to you the greetings of the General Command.”

He added, “What we are doing is to reassure people that there are men in the army,” according to Agence France-Presse.

About a month ago, the Wadi Sayedna base witnessed a violent attack by the Rapid Support Forces using marches.

Facebook users also circulated a short tape of the proof inside the base of Jabal Sarkab in the same area, amidst the cheering of the soldiers, according to the French Agency.

Users also shared pictures of Al-Burhan with civilians sitting at a coffee and tea vendor in the early morning.

These clips and pictures were published, while the Rapid Support Forces say, since the start of the war, that they are besieging the General Command of the Army, where Al-Burhan is located.

A brief videotape was also circulated, depicting a Sudanese woman standing in the street, accompanied by Al-Burhan, who was riding in his carriage, smiling, and she was ululating and saying, “Who is with us today..with us is Commander Al-Mansour, God willing.”