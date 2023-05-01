The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a post on its Facebook page: “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, supervises the progress of operations from one of the command centers.”

On Sunday, the Sudanese army announced its agreement to extend the truce for the second time, for a period of 72 hours.

And the General Command of the Armed Forces stated in a statement that, “Based on the efforts of the American-Saudi mediation request, the armed forces agreed to extend the truce for a period of 72 hours, to start as of the end of the current truce period, although we monitored the rebels’ intentions to try to attack some sites, but we hope That the rebels abide by the requirements of implementing the armistice with our full readiness to deal with any breaches, according to the Sudanese News Agency, “SUNA”.

field situation

The Sudanese army confirmed, on Sunday, that the field position of the armed forces is stable in the capital, with calm conditions in all states of the country.

A summary of the field situation stated: “We are constantly monitoring the enemy’s movements and summoning retreating forces from outside the capital to reinforce its confused operational position, with our emphasis on full readiness to repel and destroy any attempt to attack any site in the capital that the enemy intends to attack tomorrow.”

The following are the highlights of what was mentioned in the summary of the field situation, according to the Sudanese News Agency, SUNA: