The commander and leader of the Iftar Cannons Firing Team at Dubai Police, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, of the General Administration for Security, Establishments and Emergencies, is about to finish his exceptional mission, which requires him to stay away from his family at breakfast time every day, to preserve a long tradition that Dubai Police used to follow during the month of Ramadan Since the early 1960s, he has been using Iftar cannons to inform fasting people of the time for Iftar, and he and his team are preparing to launch Al-Bahjah Cannons on Eid Al-Fitr.

Al-Amimi told “Emirates Today” that for five years, his family has not participated in breakfast because he has been busy firing the Iftar cannon, explaining that he and the breakfast cannon crews are aware of the value of this ancient tradition of Dubai Police, which is keen to preserve these Ramadan rituals, so they do not feel that they are far from Their families at breakfast time, on the contrary, they share these wonderful moments with a larger family, represented by hundreds of families who are keen to come daily with their children to the cannon sites, to watch the launch of the Iftar cannon, in addition to thousands of followers on television.

He added that he is happy with the interest of the Emirati society in its role with the work crews, through nice messages that were circulated through the means of “social media”, expressing interest in what he does, especially in light of his daily breakfast away from his family, stressing that the nature of the military work necessitates him and his colleagues to play roles. Different.

He pointed out that the situation differed during the current month of Ramadan from the previous one, and from the months he spent as commander of the Ramadan cannon before the Corona pandemic. During the past Ramadan there was a commitment to the national sterilization program, and attendance at launch sites was banned altogether, but relative attendance was allowed during the current Ramadan, Provided that the precautionary measures are adhered to, pointing out that the presence of families with children provides a kind of joy and happiness for this wonderful ritual, as they are dominated by enthusiasm wonderfully before the moments of the launch, and they chant the throwing phrases and then jump in joy as soon as the cannons are fired.

He explained that he witnessed many amusing situations over the course of his work as commander of Ramadan cannon over the past five years, but the most beautiful of them is its connection with the word “throw” that accompanies him everywhere he goes, as children cheer it up whenever they see him, indicating that this word was added to fit The spirit of war tools.

He emphasized that the originality and value of breakfast cannons have not changed over the long decades that have passed since this ancient tradition, so many people are keen to attend, and children memorize the launch rules, so they keep chanting in the place “Throw … Throw” and then jump for joy as soon as the cannon is fired, remarking. Some suggested updating the launch mechanism to be autonomous without a team, but Dubai Police insisted on its ancient heritage, in the traditional form of the Ramadan Cannon, which is the only weapon used to promote the values ​​of tolerance, love, joy and peace, and he explained that the work teams prepared for Eid al-Fitr according to the procedures. In practice, as it waits for the crescent of the month of Shawwal to be detected, and if it is confirmed, the cannons will launch after the end of the Eid prayers and sermons, in a wonderful and warm atmosphere.

5 locations for Feast Cannon

The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has identified five areas for Eid cannons.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Director of the Administration for Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, said that the Iftar or Eid cannon is a revival of local customs and traditions, and part of our adherence to the authentic social heritage, which has been entrenched in the memory and conscience of the Emirati society, since the cannon is a tradition. Usually children of the Emirates and residents of the country

He explained that the cannon is a way for fasting people to infer the date of iftar or the announcement of the Eid, before the invention of watches, but the Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this original habit, even in our current age that is rich with digital devices and advanced technologies.

Eid prayer controls

The commander and leader of the Iftar Cannons Launching Team at Dubai Police, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, from the General Administration for Security, Establishments and Emergencies, stated that the concerned authorities have set controls for the Eid prayer that must be adhered to, including preventing the attendance of those in contact with Corona victims, the elderly over 60, and children Under the age of 12, the chronically ill, in addition to the women whose prayer halls were closed in Dubai.

He pointed out that there are six sites for Ramadan cannon, the main location at the Atlantis Hotel, the second near the Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha, the third in the Burj Khalifa area, the fourth in the Eid prayer area in Al Mankhool, the fifth on Al Mamzar Beach, and the sixth next to the Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, where he resides A large number of citizen families.

• Families are keen to accompany their children daily to attend the launch of the Iftar cannon, while adhering to the precautionary measures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

