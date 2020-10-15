A video of Akshay Kumar is getting viral on social media, in which he is seen talking about his worst habit as a husband. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for almost 19 years and their pair is considered one of the best couples in Bollywood.

This old video of Akshay Kumar is being seen extensively on the internet, in which he has been asked about his worst habit as a husband. The video is of the show ‘Koffee with Karan’, in which Ranveer Singh is seen with Akshay Kumar on the front chair.



Karan asks Akshay Kumar what is his worst habit as a husband? To which Akshay says, “When I return home at 6:30 in the evening after finishing work and put on my pajamas and then start watching sports.”

He is seen saying in this video that his worst habit is to watch the match after coming home. Along with this, Akshay also narrated an anecdote related to the book launch of Twinkle Khanna. He told, ‘When everybody was busy at the book launch, I was trying to see the score of the match. When she was talking, I had a look at the score as well and she knows very well that I was trying to know the score. This is my worst habit. ‘

Let me tell you that recently, Akshay Kumar has returned from Glasgow after finishing shooting of his film ‘Bell Bottom’. These days, he is in the discussion about his next film ‘Laxmi Bomb’, which is to be released on Diwali.