The whole world has stepped into the new year. The syllabus is also full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. The stars are showering lots of love on social media to welcome the new year. Has posted a video of the rising sun before the new year on his Instagram handle. These videos are specially for those who got up late or could not see this beautiful scene due to some other reason.

Akshay sang Gayatri Mantra, saw the sun

Akshay Kumar welcomed the new year dawn with the Gayatri Mantra. Also wished everyone success and happiness. He wrote, If you have missed it, it is the first sunrise of 2021. I wish everyone happiness and success. May the coming year be great. happy New Year to everybody.

Twinkle did a funny post with a picture

At the same time, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna has also posted a picture with him. He has left 2020 angrily. It is written, Happy New Year and once again be awesome 2020! Talking on the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s films ‘Atrangi Ray’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Ram Sethu’ will come in the new year.