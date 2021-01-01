Akshay sang Gayatri Mantra, saw the sun
Akshay Kumar welcomed the new year dawn with the Gayatri Mantra. Also wished everyone success and happiness. He wrote, If you have missed it, it is the first sunrise of 2021. I wish everyone happiness and success. May the coming year be great. happy New Year to everybody.
Twinkle did a funny post with a picture
At the same time, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna has also posted a picture with him. He has left 2020 angrily. It is written, Happy New Year and once again be awesome 2020! Talking on the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s films ‘Atrangi Ray’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Ram Sethu’ will come in the new year.
.
