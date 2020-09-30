“I’m afraid that it is ultimately the administration that has taken over, and that this money either takes a long time to go to companies, or does not arrive at all”, reacted Wednesday, September 30 on franceinfo Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, president of Medef, after the presentation by the government at the beginning of the week of its budget for 2021, which includes the recovery plan of 100 billion euros in the face of the epidemic of Covid-19.

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux points to the administrative difficulty in obtaining this aid promised to companies and indicates that“we were given a 107-page guide: I am an SME, I look at the page I do not know what assistance I am entitled to, there is a whole series of files to fill out”. The president of Medef tackles the fact that “as often, we are in a logic of bureaucracy, counter”.

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux notes that “this plan is full of counterparts because when we put a subsidy of 20% of the investment, that means that 80% is paid by the company”. The boss of Medef continues and regrets that “out of the 100 billion, there are 10 billion which are without counterpart”. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux insists and wonders: “Do you know how much that will represent per company? A few thousand euros. The hotel-restaurant which closed throughout the month of March, April, June, which reopened in June, which will close, probably, go explain to him that the 5,000, 6,000 euros that he is not going to pay next June, and explain to him that he must give a counterpart? But the counterpart is the survival of the company, neither more nor less.”