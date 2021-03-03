Video .. After his son received the most expensive injection in the world: I am happy!

Muhammad Misbah, the father of the child Rayan al-Masri, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, expressed his great happiness after his son received the most expensive injection in the world, according to Egyptian media sources.

The Egyptian newspaper, Al-Watan, said that “the injection that Rayan obtained exceeds 34 million Egyptian pounds.”

The child’s father said: “I am not able to tell you about the joy that I am in, very happy.”

He added, “This was done by the grace of God and thanks to Dr. Najia Ali Fahmy, Professor of Neurology at Ain Shams University.”

Misbah explained that his daughter, Ryan’s older sister, also suffers from the same disease (I have another case, other than Ryan, his older sister).

He continued, “He works as an ordinary employee in a company (I am not able to pay these fictional sums, I can give you physical therapy and regular treatments, I can never be able to pay these figures).”