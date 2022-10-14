Two young women from the climate group threw canned soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

According to a video posted on social media, two protesters threw soup at the painting before sticking it to the wall below the artwork.

She wrote the “Just Stop Oil” group on Twitter: “Our heritage is being destroyed because of our government’s failure to act on the climate crisis and the cost of living.. Our supporters choose life over art.”

In the video, an activist said that “the cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis” and that some people can’t even heat up a can of soup.

According to the exhibition, no damage was done to the painting, as it is protected by glass, and it also stated that activists were arrested.

According to the newspaper “AS”, the painting is expected to sell for 100 to 200 million dollars, and a second painting in the Sunflowers series by Van Gogh sold for 41 million dollars in the 1980s.