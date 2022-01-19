The right back of Moroccan and Spanish nationality signed a great goal that, far from having a single aesthetic appreciation, was important to force the draw (2-2) against Gabon in the last day of Group C in the African Cup of Nations.
Achraf Hakimi is one of the most important players in the Moroccan team, one of the candidates to win a competition that will end its group stage between this Wednesday and Thursday. The North Africans were guaranteed a place in the round of 16 before kick-off, but it remained to be seen whether they would go through as leaders or runners-up.
The Gabonese knew that victory was only worth it if they wanted to win Group C qualification. In fact, they struck first through a goal from Jim Allevinah after 20 minutes of play. The electronics did not move until the last quarter of an hour, when Soufiane Boufal equalized, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd gave Gabon the advantage and another by Achraf Hakimi, executing a direct free kick, ended up closing the electronics.
With this result, which would not have been possible were it not for the great goal from Paris Saint Germain’s right-back, Morocco awaits a rival in the round of 16. They will face each other on Tuesday the 25th with one of the best third parties from Group A, B or F. The first two have finished, with Cape Verde and Malawi being the ones who would have that place. They must finish D, E and F, with Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone and Tunisia currently occupying the position.
