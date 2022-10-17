Guerrero.- A young high school teacher went viral on the TikTok social network, Well, her joy and humor have captivated thousands of Internet users who wished they had had an educator as nice as her.

The teacher who identifies herself as Arely Ocaña (@arelyocana09) She has begun to steal hearts on the social network, since it is common to see various compliments in each of her publications, as well as expressions of desire to have had a teacher as cute and fun as her.

One of the most viral clips that Arely Ocaña has, who is originally from Acapulco Guerrero it is one where he is shown teaching, and to which he placed the phase; “For the teacher who brings me in love”this alluding to the brotherly affection and support that is formed in the classroom.

It was precisely this publication that was filled with comments highlighting the beauty of the 31-year-old teacher. However, it was the educator herself who clarified that she published the video as a game on TikTok, since she sometimes records classes as evidence.

Far from being one more trend or not on the social network, Internet users could not help but leave nice comments like; “what a beautiful teacher”, “I fell in love”, “excellent work teacher”, among others.