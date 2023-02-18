Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Maritime Organizing Committee for NAVDEX 2023, said: “The current session of NAVDEX is witnessing a clear and significant growth in the number of exhibiting companies, in order to display the latest specialized technologies in the maritime defense industries sector.”

He added: “Since its inception 12 years ago, NAVDEX has been able to confirm its position as one of the most prominent global platforms that bring together experts and specialists from all over the world, to find partnerships and opportunities to advance the reality and future of these vital sectors.”

The current session of the Navdex exhibition attracts a significant number of marine vessels and ships from 8 countries.

Navdex 2023