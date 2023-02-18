Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Maritime Organizing Committee for NAVDEX 2023, said: “The current session of NAVDEX is witnessing a clear and significant growth in the number of exhibiting companies, in order to display the latest specialized technologies in the maritime defense industries sector.”
He added: “Since its inception 12 years ago, NAVDEX has been able to confirm its position as one of the most prominent global platforms that bring together experts and specialists from all over the world, to find partnerships and opportunities to advance the reality and future of these vital sectors.”
The current session of the Navdex exhibition attracts a significant number of marine vessels and ships from 8 countries.
Navdex 2023
- The current session is witnessing the holding of the Navdex exhibition for the first time in the new Marina ADNEC hall, which extends over an area of more than 10 thousand square meters, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East.
- The number of companies exhibiting in the current edition of the Navdex exhibition increased by 206% compared to the previous edition, and the total area increased by 35% to reach 57 thousand square meters.
- Many marine vessels and ships from 7 countries are participating in the current session of the Navdex exhibition, namely: Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, India, in addition to the United Arab Emirates.
- These ships will be displayed at ADNEC Port in addition to Zayed Port, which will attract many marine vessels and ships participating in the exhibition.
