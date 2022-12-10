Abu Dhabi Police broadcast a guide video on its official pages on social media platforms, for digital traffic awareness and as part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, which includes 7 guidelines for recreational cyclists, urging them to adhere to them in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

According to the video, the list of seven guidelines for recreational cyclists included “choosing a bike that is appropriate for age and physical capabilities, wearing a good helmet to protect against head injuries, adhering to driving in designated places, not driving in residential areas, avoiding high speed, not performing acrobatic and reckless movements.” When driving, and finally, stop immediately when tired.

At the end of last week, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched the fifth edition of its awareness campaign under the slogan “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable”, which will last for two months, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing preventive awareness of the public and urging them to adhere to safety measures during the winter season and adhere to laws. And systems that have been put in place for their safety and the safety of everyone.

The campaign focuses on enhancing security, safety, and positivity in wild areas, preserving public safety, avoiding dangerous negative behaviors, and educating families to adhere to preventive requirements to protect children from accidents falling from residential buildings, and constant monitoring when they approach windows. The campaign also warns of the dangers of leaving adjacent furniture. windows to avoid their use by children, which leads to tragic accidents of falling.