His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, visited the advanced refrigerated vaccine storage warehouse of Abu Dhabi Ports, which was designated to support the “coalition of hope” initiative in terms of distributing the Covid-19 vaccine, located in Khalifa Industrial City, and it is considered one of the largest facilities for storing vaccines in the world.

The warehouse has a capacity to handle and store more than 120 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine simultaneously with the associated consumables.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed was received by Captain Muhammad Jumah Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Operations of the “Coalition of Hope”, Abdullah Al Hamli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Sector, Mattar Al Shamsi, Director of Department – Strategic Partners Relations in Abu Dhabi Ports, and Robert Sutton, Head of the Logistics Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports and a number of officials in the “coalition of hope”.

His Excellency toured the warehouse, which extends over an area of ​​19,000 square meters and is distinguished by its ability to store all types of vaccines and pharmaceutical products at specialized temperatures ranging from eight degrees Celsius to 80 degrees Celsius below zero and the surrounding temperatures of pharmaceutical products, which enhances its full ability to deal with all Covid-19 vaccines are currently available.

His Excellency affirmed that, “Abu Dhabi, under the directives of its wise leadership and investing in world-class infrastructure, has proven its ability to overcome challenges, conquer the impossible, and create hope through its pioneering efforts to preserve the health and safety of its society and the people of the world. 19 Indeed, it went beyond that to contribute to the development of Covid-19 vaccines by hosting one of the largest clinical trials in the world and to achieve the mission of the “coalition of hope” to provide advanced logistical capabilities to transport, store and distribute vaccines to those who need them most in all parts of the world. ”

His Excellency praised the vital role of Abu Dhabi Ports in supporting the mission of the “coalition of hope” to provide vaccines to the world, which reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination and will, which does not know the impossible, as it contributes to providing vaccines with high efficiency, taking into account the infrastructure for storing vaccines for the beneficiary countries and the temperature that they can deal with.

In turn, Captain Muhammad Jumaa Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Operations of the “Coalition of Hope”, said, “We are proud of the great and continuous support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health through the establishment and leadership of the Hope Coalition, as that day is embodied in its inspection of the largest vaccine storage facilities in the region. Which is evidence of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in various fields, most notably the vital life sciences sector. “

He added, “The importance of the” Coalition of Hope “lies in the fact that it leads the world’s largest supply chain technology platform that deals with the smooth and efficient transfer of” Covid-19 “vaccines, taking advantage of Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global and vital center in the life sciences and logistics sector.

Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the coalition seeks to help countries vaccinate their populations and accelerate the elimination of this pandemic by strengthening cooperation between pharmaceutical companies, logistics companies, world-leading technology companies and community agencies, and connecting them with medical experts, caregivers and non-profit organizations.

It is worth noting that the facility has a capacity of 40,000 pallets and includes a cold store with a capacity of 25,000 pallets as well as an air-conditioned warehouse containing 15,000 pallets and dedicated freezing rooms that allow for the safe delivery and storage of vaccines that require storage in an extremely cold environment where the temperature is less than 80 degrees Celsius. Below zero.

Abu Dhabi launched the “Coalition of Hope” in support of global efforts to confront the pandemic by providing logistical services to deal with more than 6 billion doses of vaccines in 2021 and distributing 18 billion doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine worldwide by the end of this year. The consortium, which includes leading local and global entities, provides integrated supply chain solutions to meet the requirements of the vaccine transportation process, demand planning, supply and training, in addition to providing digital infrastructure to actively contribute to the provision of the vaccine worldwide.

The consortium, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, includes: Abu Dhabi Ports and Etihad Shipping, the sole distributor of vaccines against the Covid-19 virus, and Rafid, the new healthcare procurement company launched by ADQ Holding, which is based in Abu Dhabi, in addition to Swiss company “Sky Cell”.

The coalition has already succeeded in distributing millions of vaccines at the local and global levels, in cooperation with leading regional and international shipping companies, whose work teams are located in more than 190 countries.