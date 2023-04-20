Aaron Mercury went viral a few hours ago the strong fight he had on the phone with Yeri MuaWell, the famous woman claimed that she was mentioning it on her platforms, in addition to an interview she offered, because it did not seem to her at all that she was exposing details that they lived.

But Aarón, far from remaining silent, replied in full live that he did nothing as has been speculated and what he did was defend himself, as he assured that he never wanted to talk about it, but other people forced him to attack him like Sol León, friend by Yeri Mua.

“You are not my ex, you are not my nothing, really, I don’t want to be associated with you,” was the most controversial comment made by the Mexican influencer, who was supported by his fans, although others called him ungrateful .

“Oh, make it audio where it says, you’re not my ex, you’re not or anything”, “She never let him speak and she doesn’t want anyone to defend herself either. She just can say what she wants and always thinks she’s right”, “incredible like her and her circle of friends if they can go out and shoot a person, but that person cannot, nor do they believe they have the right to say,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the youtuber jarocha has been in several controversies in recent months, but despite everything she has continued with her projects, although many want to cancel it, because they began to make signatures so that their accounts would be suspended.