Voracious fire Inside a home, a young man of approximately 20 years of age was left dead. Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Around 3:00 a.m. this Saturday, firefighters They went to the report of a fire in a home on Juan Álvarez de la Calle Santa Tere colony.

Upon arrival, the elements firefighters They confirmed the presence of a column of smoke coming out of the main entrance of the home.

Firefighters They entered through the back of the house and began work to extinguish the fireHowever, while fighting the firethey noticed that there was a lifeless person.

“A report of a fire in a house was received, upon our arrival we realized that it is a one-story building […] A male between 20 and 25 years of age was found, the same one without vital signs,” they highlighted. Guadalajara Firefighters.

VIDEO: A young man dies inside his house in a raging fire in Guadalajara; they manage to rescue a kitten

After a few hours of work, they located a cat of approximately four months old in good condition. health condition.

According Guadalajara FirefightersA neighbor assured her that she would take care of the feline and took it to a nearby veterinary clinic.

The reason for this is still unknown. fire which left a young man dead.