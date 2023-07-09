Video.. A woman was shot near the train station in Jerusalem

Media sources indicated that the woman was shot near the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Videos were published of the moment the woman was arrested, while her clothes appeared from below covered in blood, showing that she had been injured.

Unconfirmed sources said that the authorities shot her in the foot, after they suspected her of attempting to carry out a stabbing operation.

Last week, the Israeli army withdrew from the Jenin area, after carrying out the largest Israeli military operations in the West Bank in years.