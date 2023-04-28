Brazil.- Through social networks, A user shared the video of an unusual animal that came out of a dishwasher.

According to the description of the video, the woman explains that she went out to look for a piece of cheese to prepare a snack, when found the strange animal.

The video was broadcast on social networks, where the woman recounted her experience and she said the strange animal “walked” right towards her.

After the video went viral, Users commented that they have experienced something similar, since they have found that same animal coming out of their dishwashers and touring their homes.

VIDEO: A woman found a strange animal coming out of a dishwasher

In the comments section, users mentioned that It could be a “Cecilia”a legless amphibian that is not poisonous and does not represent a danger to the inhabitants of the place.

People who have captured the animal say that it has scales and that could represent a health alertbecause it appears in places where food is prepared.