Jayme Krause was working the night shift when the package cart in front of her shook violently. All of his companions had felt the same noise. At half-time, the 32-year-old decided to go out to see what had happened: the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed. “It's a shocking thing to see, because you've lived here your whole life, you've seen this your whole life and one day you come out and it's gone,” says Krause in the video that heads this news.