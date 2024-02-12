Video | A water park under construction burst into flames in Gothenburg

The water park was supposed to open in connection with the Liseberg amusement park in early summer.

Under construction The large Oceana water park in Sweden burst into flames on Monday at the Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photos taken from the scene showed at noon how the water park's slides were burning in open flames.

Liseberg amusement park websites according to the water park was supposed to open to the public in early summer 2024. Liseberg is the largest amusement park in the Nordic countries.

They talk about it, among other things Göteborgs-Posten and Dagens Nyheter.

Greater Gothenburg rescue manager by Jörgen Bäck according to which there are several units of the rescue service. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to the Swedish media, heavy smoke is spreading over Gothenburg from the area of ​​the Liseberg amusement park. The rescue service urged the residents of the area to close the windows and air conditioning and to avoid moving in the area.

Rescue workers are trying to put out the flames in the Lisberg amusement park.

Liseberg CEO of the amusement park Andreas Andersen could not yet comment on the extent of the damage.

“The most important thing is that there are no personal injuries from the fire,” Andersen told Göteborgs-Posten.

Residents of the area told the media that loud banging sounds have also been heard from the fire site. According to Göteborgs-Posten, the police have cordoned off the area.