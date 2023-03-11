Local authorities reported that the volcano, located in the Yogyakarta Special Region, erupted at around 12:00 noon local time (0500 GMT), and a lava flow was seen for a distance of 1.5 kilometers.

The statement said that residents in the area near the volcano have been warned of the need to stop any activities in the danger zones, which have a radius of between 3 and 7 kilometers around the crater.

Merapi, with an altitude of 2,963 metres, is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, and was already classified at the second highest alert level in the country.

An official at a local monitoring center said no residents had been evacuated because of the volcano.

“This happened only once, when there were 5 to 6 landslides. If the flows continue to increase and extend more than 7 km, it is possible that residents will be advised to evacuate,” he added.

Indonesia is located in the seismically active region called the Pacific Ring of Fire, and as such, it has more volcanoes than any other country.

The last previous violent eruption of Merapi was in 2010, killing more than 350 people.