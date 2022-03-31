Bolivia.- Fifteen years there is only one and for this reason this type of celebrations are usually distinguished by their greatness, magic and spectacle, all with the purpose that the celebrated one immortalizes in her memory her 15th birthday. As happened with a young woman who went viral for hanging from a crane at a party.

This curious event was recorded in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Boliviawhere the young woman made her triumphal entrance at the age of fifteen mounted on the cable of a crane that rose several meters above the perimeter fences of the room.

In the video you can see how the crane’s arm extends over the room, while the young woman sits in a harness placed as a swing, which also has various decorations.

As expected, the publication made on Tik Tok generated various reactions, many of them humorously taking the ingenuity of the parents so that their daughter had the best party.

Some users commented; “I can’t even imagine the parents running around to get the tow truck”, “It’s raining fifteen-year-olds”, “The daughter of the inge”, among others.